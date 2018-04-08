Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Public from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 162,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,847. Prudential Public has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $65,005.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.9068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Prudential Public’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.38. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hansberger Growth Investors LP boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP now owns 58,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 45.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 532,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

