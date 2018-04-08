Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (NYSE:ISD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (NYSE:ISD) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,669 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD during the third quarter worth $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $15.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

In other news, insider Brian Clapp purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $32,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 3,823 shares of company stock valued at $54,159 over the last 90 days.

About Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income by investing primarily in higher-rated, below-investment-grade fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of approximately three years or less and a weighted average maturity of over five years or less.

