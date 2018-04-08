Psb Fund Simpson Sells 253,749 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) insider Psb Fund Simpson sold 253,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $14,626,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 719,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,458,665.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Psb Fund Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Psb Fund Simpson sold 3,665 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $209,638.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, Psb Fund Simpson sold 42,419 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,446,727.92.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Psb Fund Simpson sold 14,655 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $839,291.85.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Psb Fund Simpson sold 42,038 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $2,423,490.70.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.82 and a twelve month high of $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $2,710.05, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.10). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $231.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/psb-fund-simpson-sells-253749-shares-of-simpson-manufacturing-co-inc-ssd-stock.html.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.