PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Receives $26.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 571,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,966. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $1,327.67, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.71.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $40,206.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,427.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,719 shares of company stock valued at $48,848. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) Receives $26.60 Consensus PT from Analysts” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/ptc-therapeutics-inc-ptct-receives-26-60-consensus-pt-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines using its expertise in ribonucleic acid (RNA) biology. Its product pipeline includes Ataluren (Translarna), PTC596 and RG7916. Its product candidate, ataluren, is an orally administered small-molecule compound for the treatment of patients with genetic disorders due to a nonsense mutation.

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.