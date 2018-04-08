Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) versus Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Critical Contrast

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: WINT) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Puma Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Puma Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $2.04 million 6.08 -$39.49 million N/A N/A Puma Biotechnology $26.20 million 90.41 -$291.95 million ($7.85) -8.00

Windtree Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Puma Biotechnology.

Volatility and Risk

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Puma Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics -1,205.47% N/A -345.52% Puma Biotechnology N/A -278.13% -158.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Windtree Therapeutics and Puma Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Puma Biotechnology 0 2 7 0 2.78

Puma Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $103.11, suggesting a potential upside of 64.19%. Given Puma Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Puma Biotechnology is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology beats Windtree Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Discovery Laboratories, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing KL4 surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. The Company operates through the research and development of products focused on surfactant therapies for respiratory disorders and diseases, and the manufacture and commercial sales of approved products segment. The Company’s technology platform includes a synthetic, peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant, and drug delivery technologies being developed to enable non-invasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The Company’s core development program, AEROSURF (lucinactant for inhalation), is focused on improving the management of respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants, a respiratory condition that can result in long-term respiratory problems, developmental delay and death.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of cancer. The Company focuses on in-licensing the development and commercialization rights to over three drug candidates, including PB272 (neratinib (oral)), PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)) and PB357. Neratinib is a potent irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFRs), HER1, HER2 and HER4. Its initial focus is on the development of neratinib as an oral treatment of patients with HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer. It focuses on developing neratinib as an intravenously administered agent. The intravenous version of neratinib resulted in exposure levels of neratinib in pre-clinical models. Its product candidate, PB357, is an orally administered agent that is an irreversible TKI that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors.

