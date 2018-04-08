Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) is one of 15 public companies in the “Water supply” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Pure Cycle to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pure Cycle and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Cycle 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pure Cycle Competitors 86 221 250 13 2.33

As a group, “Water supply” companies have a potential upside of 5.78%. Given Pure Cycle’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pure Cycle has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pure Cycle and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Cycle $1.22 million -$1.71 million N/A Pure Cycle Competitors $722.21 million $111.68 million 23.06

Pure Cycle’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pure Cycle.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Cycle and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Cycle -72.21% -2.14% -2.08% Pure Cycle Competitors 8.09% 8.85% 2.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Pure Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Pure Cycle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pure Cycle has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Cycle’s rivals have a beta of 0.51, indicating that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pure Cycle rivals beat Pure Cycle on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation is an integrated water company that provides wholesale water and wastewater services. The Company provides its services to wholesale customers, which include industrial customers and local governmental entities that provide water and wastewater services to their end-use customers located in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area. The Company is engaged in selling water service to customers, using water rights owned or controlled by the Company and developing infrastructure to divert, treat and distribute that water and collect, treat and reuse wastewater. The Company owns a portfolio of water rights located in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area, Southeastern Colorado in the Arkansas River, and the Western Slope of Colorado in the Colorado River. The Company’s Denver area assets include Rangeview Water, the Lowry Range Property, Sky Ranch and Arapahoe County Fairgrounds.

