PureVidz 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,591.00 (VIDZ)

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. PureVidz has a market capitalization of $373,669.00 and approximately $2,591.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PureVidz has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One PureVidz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000219 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PureVidz Coin Profile

PureVidz (VIDZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz. The official website for PureVidz is purevidz.net.

Buying and Selling PureVidz

PureVidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy PureVidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PureVidz must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PureVidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

