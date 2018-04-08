Purple Innovation (PRPL) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.20

Media stories about Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Purple Innovation earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.6166346506895 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of PRPL traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,338. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

