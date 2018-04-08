PVH (PVH) CEO Sells $3,420,417.00 in Stock

PVH (NYSE:PVH) CEO Francis K. Duane sold 22,100 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total value of $3,420,417.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $156.73 on Friday. PVH has a twelve month low of $96.85 and a twelve month high of $160.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,271.00, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. PVH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $165.00 price objective on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in PVH by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PVH by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in PVH by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in PVH by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “PVH (PVH) CEO Sells $3,420,417.00 in Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/pvh-pvh-ceo-sells-3420417-00-in-stock.html.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.