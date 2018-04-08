PVH (PVH) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about PVH (NYSE:PVH) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PVH earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 46.9751868382843 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. B. Riley started coverage on PVH in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo upped their target price on PVH from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on PVH from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray upped their target price on PVH to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.28.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $156.73. 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH has a 12 month low of $96.85 and a 12 month high of $160.22. The company has a market cap of $12,057.08, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. PVH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

In other PVH news, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $445,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.34, for a total value of $131,279.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,353. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

