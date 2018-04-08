Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 1,291,977 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,229,017 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291,977 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 2.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Oracle worth $530,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 947.4% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 65.9% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $133,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $44.83 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $190,256.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $901,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Kurian sold 1,700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $85,493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,522,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,590,815.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 1,291,977 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/pzena-investment-management-llc-buys-1291977-shares-of-oracle-co-orcl.html.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.