Smart Sand Inc to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smart Sand in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Randhawa now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Smart Sand’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.96 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Smart Sand from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Smart Sand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $12.00 target price on shares of Smart Sand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.75 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Sand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

SND stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 597,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.05, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 3.49. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $16.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Smart Sand by 1,651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc is a producer of Northern White raw frac sand, which is a proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The Company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies under a combination of long-term take-or-pay contracts and spot sales in the open market.

