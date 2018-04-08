Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardlytics in a research report issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cardlytics’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.58. 54,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,394. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.74 and a P/E ratio of -1.82.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Scott D. Grimes acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The Company delivers relevant and measurable marketing analysis with purchase data from over financial institutions. The purchase data includes debit, credit, and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends.

