Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dana in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dana’s FY2018 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Dana had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAN. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on Dana from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dana from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.14. 1,305,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,375. Dana has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,877.35, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Dana by 458.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 350,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 287,310 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dana by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,506,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,198,000 after acquiring an additional 117,044 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dana by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Dana by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 250,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 40,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,348,129.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aziz Aghili sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $418,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,954.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,602. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This is a boost from Dana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Dana announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

