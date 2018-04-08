KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PQ Group Holdings (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings (NYSE:PQG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PQ Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PQ Group’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PQG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PQ Group in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of PQG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 114,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,968. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1,952.87 and a PE ratio of 30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in PQ Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other PQ Group news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David James Taylor purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services: and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels emissions controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

