StemlineTherapeutics Inc. (STML) Expected to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share

StemlineTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StemlineTherapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Wedbush also issued estimates for StemlineTherapeutics’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

StemlineTherapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.26). StemlineTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.70% and a negative net margin of 4,689.63%.

STML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of StemlineTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 target price on shares of StemlineTherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of StemlineTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StemlineTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of STML traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 212,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,785. The firm has a market cap of $459.20, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.07. StemlineTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

In related news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $656,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Gionco sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $57,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,418 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,131. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StemlineTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC raised its stake in StemlineTherapeutics by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 829,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 287,628 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in StemlineTherapeutics by 769.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 256,665 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in StemlineTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP raised its stake in StemlineTherapeutics by 2,216.9% during the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 2,349,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,372 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “StemlineTherapeutics Inc. (STML) Expected to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/q1-2018-eps-estimates-for-stemline-therapeutics-inc-lowered-by-analyst-stml-updated-updated.html.

StemlineTherapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StemlineTherapeutics (STML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StemlineTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StemlineTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.