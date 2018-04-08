Northcoast Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, Zacks Investment Research reports. Northcoast Research analyst E. Snyder now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

IDXX stock traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.56. 400,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,380. The stock has a market cap of $16,618.38, a PE ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.26. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $146.09 and a 12 month high of $207.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.51 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 432.19% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

In other news, CEO Jonathan W. Ayers sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $2,972,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,885,046.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.58 per share, with a total value of $179,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,736 shares of company stock valued at $16,193,502 in the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

