QASH Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00007940 BTC on exchanges including Qryptos, EtherDelta, EXX and AEX. QASH has a market capitalization of $194.59 million and $3.71 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QASH has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00678500 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00174654 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035876 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00050415 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EXX, EtherDelta, Quoine, Gate.io, AEX, Bitfinex and Qryptos. It is not presently possible to buy QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

