Qiagen NV (QGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) will post sales of $340.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.61 million to $342.20 million. Qiagen posted sales of $307.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year sales of $340.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qiagen.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $396.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.48 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QGEN. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 208,430 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 45,313 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 594,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,015,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,415,000 after purchasing an additional 132,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QGEN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,496. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Qiagen declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

