QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QQ. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.72) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.58) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. QinetiQ Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 247.60 ($3.48).

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 210.40 ($2.95) on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of GBX 190.30 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 322.90 ($4.53).

In other news, insider David Smith bought 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £19,968.48 ($28,029.87). Insiders have bought 10,371 shares of company stock worth $2,036,781 in the last quarter.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency (RF) stealth materials, and electro-optic (EO) stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

