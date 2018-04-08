QS Investors LLC Boosts Position in Enbridge (ENB)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 305,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,321,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after buying an additional 365,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Enbridge by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,164,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,721,048,000 after buying an additional 2,984,467 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Enbridge by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 22,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Enbridge by 593.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 817,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after buying an additional 699,313 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $31.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53,381.54, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enbridge from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other Enbridge news, insider Robert R. Rooney bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.80 per share, with a total value of $248,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. J. Phelps sold 18,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $613,836.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

