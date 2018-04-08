H & R Block Inc (HRB) Holdings Boosted by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 302,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 79,452 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,402.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.29.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.13. H & R Block had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H & R Block from $2.75 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

