Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Green Plains worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period.

Shares of GPRE opened at $16.43 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $681.51, a P/E ratio of -19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Green Plains had a net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $920.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Metzler sold 21,053 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $400,007.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 7,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $134,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,374.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

