QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Holdings Cut by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,043 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.7% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 186,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,125,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $53.12 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $81,479.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.63 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Nomura upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.78.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $48,626.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,403 shares in the company, valued at $709,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew S. Grob sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $2,810,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,682 shares of company stock worth $6,116,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Holdings Cut by First Interstate Bank” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/qualcomm-inc-qcom-holdings-cut-by-first-interstate-bank.html.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.