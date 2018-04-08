Quantenna Communications (QTNA) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ: QTNA) is one of 121 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Quantenna Communications to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Quantenna Communications has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantenna Communications’ peers have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quantenna Communications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantenna Communications 19.51% 0.96% 0.77% Quantenna Communications Competitors -39.46% 2.54% 2.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quantenna Communications and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quantenna Communications $176.36 million $34.41 million -645.50 Quantenna Communications Competitors $2.99 billion $451.08 million 24.41

Quantenna Communications’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Quantenna Communications. Quantenna Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Quantenna Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Quantenna Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quantenna Communications and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantenna Communications 0 1 3 0 2.75 Quantenna Communications Competitors 1421 5527 10670 595 2.57

Quantenna Communications presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.17%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 19.62%. Given Quantenna Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quantenna Communications is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Quantenna Communications peers beat Quantenna Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc. is engaged in the design, development and marketing of wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking. The Company’s solutions are designed to deliver wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) performance to support various connected devices accessing a pool of digital content. The Company combines its wireless systems and software expertise with radio frequency, mixed-signal and digital semiconductor design skills to provide solutions to its customers. Its products include QSR10G, QSR2000, QSR1000, QHS710 and MAUI. The Company offers its products for home networking applications, including home gateways, repeaters, and set-top boxes. Its solutions portfolio consists of various generations of its radio frequency chip and its digital baseband chip, which together support the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n and 802.11ac.

