Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Gray Television (GTN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gray Television by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Gray Television by 5.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gray Television by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 8,214 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $95,282.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

GTN stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,088.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.53.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $21.00 price target on shares of Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

