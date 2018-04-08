Denbury Resources (DNR) Stake Lessened by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its position in Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 86,700 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denbury Resources were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 149,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 81,205 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Denbury Resources in the third quarter valued at $423,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Denbury Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,485,073 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 233,475 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Denbury Resources by 1,301.9% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 295,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Denbury Resources by 778.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,142,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

DNR stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,141.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Denbury Resources has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.89.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.27 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Resources will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS began coverage on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/quantitative-investment-management-llc-cuts-position-in-denbury-resources-inc-dnr-updated-updated.html.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.