Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,000 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSEM. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $207,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of TSEM opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,682.98, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $36.69.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/quantitative-investment-management-llc-has-265000-position-in-tower-semiconductor-ltd-tsem-updated-updated.html.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.