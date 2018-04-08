Quantitative Investment Management LLC Trims Position in TSYS (TSS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its position in TSYS (NYSE:TSS) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 123,500 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TSYS were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of TSYS by 90.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 319,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 152,268 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in TSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in TSYS by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 141,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TSYS by 24.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TSYS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of TSYS in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of TSYS in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of TSYS in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of TSYS in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE TSS opened at $83.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. TSYS has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15,784.69, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

TSYS (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. TSYS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $870.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. TSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that TSYS will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. TSYS’s payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

In other TSYS news, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 24,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $2,177,057.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,256.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Ussery sold 7,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $666,236.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,200 shares of company stock worth $59,978,168 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSYS Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

