Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.84 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00012000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Gatehub, EtherDelta and HitBTC. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $43.76 million and $775,000.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00136307 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018179 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00034263 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005845 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000229 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,000,000 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is www.quantumproject.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QRL is a Python-based blockchain ledger utilising hash-based one-time merkle tree signature scheme (XMSS) instead of ECDSA. Proof-of-stake block selection via HMAC_DRBG PRF and a signed iterative hash chain reveal scheme. It was designed to resist potential quantum computer hacks. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Gatehub, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

