QuazarCoin (CRYPTO:QCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49,064.00

QuazarCoin (CURRENCY:QCN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, QuazarCoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One QuazarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. QuazarCoin has a market capitalization of $49,064.00 and approximately $1,149.00 worth of QuazarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000350 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000132 BTC.

QuazarCoin Coin Profile

QCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2014. QuazarCoin’s total supply is 6,994,521 coins. QuazarCoin’s official Twitter account is @QuazarCoin.

Buying and Selling QuazarCoin

QuazarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy QuazarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuazarCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuazarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for QuazarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuazarCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.