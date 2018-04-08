Quintana Energy Services (QES) and Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE: QES) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Quintana Energy Services to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Quintana Energy Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quintana Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Quintana Energy Services Competitors -4.65% -0.24% -1.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quintana Energy Services and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quintana Energy Services $438.03 million N/A -179.80 Quintana Energy Services Competitors $3.98 billion $67.54 million -5.11

Quintana Energy Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Quintana Energy Services. Quintana Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quintana Energy Services and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quintana Energy Services 0 1 6 0 2.86 Quintana Energy Services Competitors 237 1126 1710 75 2.52

Quintana Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.04%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.89%. Given Quintana Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quintana Energy Services is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Quintana Energy Services beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc. is a provider of oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas throughout the United States. The Company’s business segments include Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services enable efficient drilling and guidance of the horizontal section of a wellbore are using its technologically-advanced fleet of downhole motors and 117 MWD kits. The Pressure Pumping Services, which includes hydraulic fracturing, cementing and acidizing services, and such services are supported by a pressure pumping fleet of 236,125 HHP. The Wireline Servicesincludes 50 wireline units providing a range of pump-down services in support of unconventional completions, and cased-hole wireline services enabling reservoir characterization.

