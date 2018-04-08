Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.22

News coverage about Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Quintana Energy Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.778446906414 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QES. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quintana Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of QES stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.99. 27,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,322. Quintana Energy Services has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

In other news, insider Archer Holdco Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rogers ` Herndon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc is a provider of oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas throughout the United States. The Company’s business segments include Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services enable efficient drilling and guidance of the horizontal section of a wellbore are using its technologically-advanced fleet of downhole motors and 117 MWD kits.

