Qvolta (QVT) Market Cap Reaches $2.02 Million

Qvolta (CURRENCY:QVT) traded up 26.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Qvolta has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Qvolta token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00004152 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and OKEx. Qvolta has a market cap of $2.02 million and $180,915.00 worth of Qvolta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00682227 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00174576 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035812 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00051079 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Qvolta Token Profile

Qvolta was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Qvolta’s total supply is 10,096,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,940,163 tokens. Qvolta’s official Twitter account is @Qvolta_platform. Qvolta’s official message board is medium.com/@Qvolta. The official website for Qvolta is qvolta.com. The Reddit community for Qvolta is /r/qvoltaexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qvolta

Qvolta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and OKEx. It is not presently possible to purchase Qvolta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qvolta must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qvolta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

