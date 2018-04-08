Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

News coverage about Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ra Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.9467844052935 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

RARX stock remained flat at $$5.51 during midday trading on Friday. 187,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,768. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $177.90, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. research analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RARX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapeutics for diseases of complement dysregulation and a range of orphan indications. It utilizes small molecules and peptide approaches to address pathological targets in the complement cascade.

