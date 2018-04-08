RadiSys Co. (RSYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that RadiSys Co. (NASDAQ:RSYS) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RadiSys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). RadiSys posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RadiSys will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RadiSys.

RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. RadiSys had a negative return on equity of 71.41% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on RSYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadiSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of RadiSys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded RadiSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RadiSys in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

RadiSys stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,648. RadiSys has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSYS. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of RadiSys by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadiSys in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RadiSys by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of RadiSys by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 454,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 197,342 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RadiSys by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 47,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.61% of the company’s stock.

RadiSys Company Profile

Radisys Corporation (Radisys) is a services acceleration company. The Company’s application aware traffic distribution platforms, real-time media processing products and wireless access technologies enable service providers to virtualize and monetize their networks. The Company’s products and services are organized into two segments: Software-Systems, and Embedded Products and Hardware Services.

