Radium (RADS) Trading Up 17.4% Over Last Week

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Radium has a market capitalization of $14.91 million and $7.70 million worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can currently be bought for $4.29 or 0.00060944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Poloniex. During the last week, Radium has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00191943 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000564 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000442 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 127.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 3,472,014 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. The SmartChain expands the utility of Radium far beyond that of a standard coin, with features such as Username-Address linkage and Proof-Of-Existences all 100% distributed within the blockchain. See the Radium SmartChain thread here for full list of functions and development goals. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

