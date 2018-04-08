Radius Health (RDUS) Given a $58.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price objective on Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RDUS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Radius Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.10.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1,655.66, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.25. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. Radius Health’s quarterly revenue was up 666.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Radius Health will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.38 per share, with a total value of $2,578,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,773,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,503,209.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.52 per share, with a total value of $2,601,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,853,799 shares in the company, valued at $190,365,543.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at $6,179,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 2,302.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 73,227 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,236,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,236,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, TYMLOS (abaloparatide-SC) injection is developed for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

