Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to “Buy”

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price objective on RadNet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, FIX initiated coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $701.78, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.39. RadNet has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.46 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, Director Marvin S. Cadwell sold 35,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $447,772.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $197,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,907.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in RadNet by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,186 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

