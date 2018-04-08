RaiBlocks Price Up 39.6% Over Last Week (XRB)

RaiBlocks (CURRENCY:XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, RaiBlocks has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. RaiBlocks has a market cap of $2.48 billion and $47.28 million worth of RaiBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RaiBlocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BitGrail, RightBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,069.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.89 or 0.05696210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.81 or 0.09309450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.95 or 0.01671820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.75 or 0.02462730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00204310 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00598383 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00074517 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.35 or 0.02612930 BTC.

About RaiBlocks

RaiBlocks (XRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. RaiBlocks’ total supply is 133,248,289 coins. The Reddit community for RaiBlocks is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RaiBlocks’ official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. RaiBlocks’ official website is raiblocks.net. RaiBlocks’ official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RaiBlocks is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiters circuits. This gives RaiBlocks an established and well researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the RaiBlocks system, each account in the system has a block chain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

RaiBlocks Coin Trading

RaiBlocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, RightBTC, Kucoin, BitFlip, CoinFalcon, Mercatox and BitGrail. It is not possible to purchase RaiBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RaiBlocks must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RaiBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

