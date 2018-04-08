RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

RAS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,353,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,849. The company has a current ratio of 16.83, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. RAIT Financial Trust has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAS. ValuEngine raised shares of RAIT Financial Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley set a $1.00 target price on shares of RAIT Financial Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

RAIT Financial Trust Company Profile

RAIT Financial Trust (RAIT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on providing commercial real estate (CRE) financing throughout the United States. The core of its business is a full service CRE lending platform focused on first lien loans. It offers customized lending solutions to meet borrower needs and internal credit goals.

