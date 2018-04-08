Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $215,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 48,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $119.33 to $66.06 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.76.

NYSE RL opened at $111.77 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $9,085.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

