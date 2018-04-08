Randgold Resources (GOLD) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

GOLD has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs raised Randgold Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Randgold Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Numis Securities downgraded Randgold Resources from a buy rating to an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Randgold Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.88.

NASDAQ GOLD opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. Randgold Resources has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,450.30, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.11.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $328.62 million during the quarter. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 7.13%. research analysts predict that Randgold Resources will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Randgold Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Randgold Resources by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 26,899 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in Randgold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Randgold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Randgold Resources by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Randgold Resources by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

