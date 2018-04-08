Randgold Resources (GOLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Randgold Resources’ earnings. Randgold Resources posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Randgold Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Randgold Resources.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $328.62 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Numis Securities downgraded Randgold Resources from a “buy” rating to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank set a $101.00 price target on Randgold Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Randgold Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Randgold Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 629.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Randgold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Randgold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Randgold Resources stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.73. 505,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,856. Randgold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7,527.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Randgold Resources’s payout ratio is 67.81%.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

