Rawcoin (XRC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

Rawcoin (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, Rawcoin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Rawcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rawcoin has a market cap of $16,347.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rawcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00693737 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014498 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00172951 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035891 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050472 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Rawcoin Profile

XRC is a coin. Rawcoin’s total supply is 704,882 coins. Rawcoin’s official Twitter account is @xrc_rawcoin. The official message board for Rawcoin is forum.rawcoin.co. The official website for Rawcoin is rawcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Rawcoin

Rawcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to buy Rawcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rawcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rawcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

