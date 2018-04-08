Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period.

Shares of EVO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627. Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

About Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and taxes in its specified state. The Trust invests in debt securities issued by Ohio municipalities.

