Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $113,000 in SafeStitch Medical Inc. (TRXC) Stock

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SafeStitch Medical Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SafeStitch Medical by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SafeStitch Medical stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. SafeStitch Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

SafeStitch Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.34). SafeStitch Medical had a negative net margin of 21,045.36% and a negative return on equity of 137.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SafeStitch Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SafeStitch Medical in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SafeStitch Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.61.

SafeStitch Medical Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

