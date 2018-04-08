Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,558 Shares of Cemex (NYSE:CX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cemex (NYSE:CX) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cemex were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CX. Boston Partners raised its position in Cemex by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,044,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cemex by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,454,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,387 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Cemex by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 14,936,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,147 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cemex by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 7,668,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,516,000 after buying an additional 524,740 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cemex by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,158,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,190,000 after buying an additional 219,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Cemex stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,949,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,803,215. The company has a market capitalization of $10,046.64, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cemex has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Cemex (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Cemex had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Cemex will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Cemex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Santander lowered shares of Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cemex from $8.70 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Cemex Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

