RChain (RHOC) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, RChain has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One RChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00013944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Kucoin and EtherDelta. RChain has a total market cap of $349.51 million and $343,354.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00680451 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014321 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00175694 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00035785 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00050272 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About RChain

RChain’s genesis date was March 20th, 2017. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,607,837 tokens. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The RChain platform supports multiple blockchains both public and private, even on the same node. These blockchains are secured by the type of consensus protocol – proof-of-stake enabling the blockchains to interact securely and predictably. The Smart contracts are verified on Rchain and are written in RhoLang. Rholang contracts run on the Rho Virtual Machine – a concurrent execution engine that allows the applications to achieve significant speed and scalability. RHOC is an ERC-20 Token that will work as the access token to those who want to support the development of the RChain Platform. It represents the value that the early adopters gave it by supporting the RChain project. “

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, EtherDelta and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

