RChain (CRYPTO:RHOC) One Day Volume Hits $328,970.00

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. RChain has a total market cap of $352.18 million and $328,970.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RChain has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00014045 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, ChaoEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00687024 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00174696 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035893 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00051052 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

RChain launched on March 20th, 2017. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,607,837 tokens. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative.

According to CryptoCompare, “The RChain platform supports multiple blockchains both public and private, even on the same node. These blockchains are secured by the type of consensus protocol – proof-of-stake enabling the blockchains to interact securely and predictably. The Smart contracts are verified on Rchain and are written in RhoLang. Rholang contracts run on the Rho Virtual Machine – a concurrent execution engine that allows the applications to achieve significant speed and scalability. RHOC is an ERC-20 Token that will work as the access token to those who want to support the development of the RChain Platform. It represents the value that the early adopters gave it by supporting the RChain project. “

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, EtherDelta and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to buy RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

